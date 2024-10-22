Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 14447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.
Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 61.33% and a negative net margin of 7,679.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.
