Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 166.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mondelez International by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,746 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,467,000 after purchasing an additional 293,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,970,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.66 and a twelve month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Mondelez International Profile



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

