NXM Hits One Day Volume of $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007793 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,970.56 or 0.99932969 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00013169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007633 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00065495 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

