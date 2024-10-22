NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 9.5% – Here’s Why

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $17.16. 8,714,261 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 5,537,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMR. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. CLSA began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

In related news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 115,866 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $2,108,761.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at $255,782.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at $190,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,356 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.96% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 25.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 4,593.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 23.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

