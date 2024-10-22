Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Price Performance

NSYS opened at $12.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Nortech Systems has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 18.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated ( NASDAQ:NSYS Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.