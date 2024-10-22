Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Nortech Systems Price Performance
NSYS opened at $12.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Nortech Systems has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.15.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 18.90%.
Nortech Systems Company Profile
Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.
