Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $248.16, but opened at $257.55. Norfolk Southern shares last traded at $255.67, with a volume of 318,288 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.17.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.66. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,819.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,077.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,819.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

