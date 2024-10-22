NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $81.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,198,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,644,807. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

