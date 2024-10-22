NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Major Shareholder Sells $30,682.62 in Stock

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 4,878 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $30,682.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,502,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,612,517.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd. Kck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Ltd. Kck sold 3,720 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $22,692.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ltd. Kck sold 6,900 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $45,333.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,031 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $26,362.74.

On Friday, October 11th, Ltd. Kck sold 2,572 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $16,332.20.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Ltd. Kck sold 3,123 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $19,050.30.

On Monday, October 7th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,910 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $32,700.60.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Ltd. Kck sold 3,318 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $23,126.46.

NeuroPace Stock Performance

Shares of NPCE stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 5,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,523. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.78. NeuroPace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 195.26% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. NeuroPace's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in NeuroPace by 50.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the first quarter valued at $155,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in NeuroPace by 56.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at $257,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

