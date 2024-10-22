Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 0.7% After Insider Selling

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $763.13 and last traded at $766.72. 869,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,720,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $772.07.

Specifically, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,139,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,817,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,975,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

Netflix Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $330.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $699.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $656.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

