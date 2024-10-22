Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $800.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $780.00 to $800.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.70.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity at Netflix

NFLX stock opened at $772.07 on Friday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $395.62 and a 1-year high of $773.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $699.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $656.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.