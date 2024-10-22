NEAR Protocol Price Hits $4.67 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.68 billion and $239.45 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.67 or 0.00006916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00040940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007098 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,216,534,798 coins and its circulating supply is 1,215,888,659 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,216,441,568 with 1,215,793,326 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.7797465 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 454 active market(s) with $240,191,114.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

