National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 294,301 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 122,300 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.45.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.07.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

