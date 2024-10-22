Nano Price Hits $0.88 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001306 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $117.20 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,368.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.63 or 0.00541253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009049 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.73 or 0.00104997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00028848 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.16 or 0.00231798 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00027545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00072732 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.