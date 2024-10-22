My Personal CFO LLC Purchases 11,100 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July accounts for approximately 1.4% of My Personal CFO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. My Personal CFO LLC owned 1.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BJUL. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $71,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:BJUL traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $44.16. The company had a trading volume of 55,025 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $41.80. The company has a market cap of $211.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.