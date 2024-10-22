My Personal CFO LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

My Personal CFO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,927,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $176.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average of $98.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

