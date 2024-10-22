My Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,777 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.1% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,953 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,805,000 after buying an additional 107,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,835,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,287,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.50. 1,301,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,474. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.02. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.