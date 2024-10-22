My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $593,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of C traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,969,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,408,533. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

