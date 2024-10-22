My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,658,000 after buying an additional 16,186 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $399,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $83.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,084,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,732,596. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

