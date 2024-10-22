My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,567,184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,687,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,414 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,401,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,218 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,080,000 after acquiring an additional 837,461 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,317,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $475.57. 404,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $341.90 and a twelve month high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $431.00 to $425.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.92.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $1,888,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,006. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,888,216.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,006. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,285 shares of company stock worth $7,101,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

