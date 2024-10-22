MXC (MXC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.47 Million

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 22nd. MXC has a total market cap of $17.47 million and $615,900.38 worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MXC has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. MXC’s official website is www.moonchain.com. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/@moonchain_com. MXC’s official Twitter account is @moonchain_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/moonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,664,965,800. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.00657196 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $621,549.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

