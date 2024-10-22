MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Buys 400 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.7% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,857 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,236 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,019 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35,177.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 977,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,780,000 after acquiring an additional 975,107 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.