Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8,600 ($111.66) and last traded at GBX 8,800 ($114.26), with a volume of 653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,950 ($116.20).

Mountview Estates Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £343.20 million, a PE ratio of 1,207.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 121.68 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,172.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,507.49.

Insider Transactions at Mountview Estates

In other Mountview Estates news, insider Andrew R. Williams sold 3,400 shares of Mountview Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,250 ($120.10), for a total value of £314,500 ($408,335.50). Company insiders own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mountview Estates

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

