Moneywise Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Moneywise Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after buying an additional 1,464,167 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,223,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,096,000 after buying an additional 1,047,837 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,148,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,424,000 after buying an additional 591,701 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average of $59.21. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

