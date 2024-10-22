Moneywise Inc. Sells 407 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moneywise Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 438,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,663,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 49,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $242.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.