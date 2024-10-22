Moneywise Inc. Has $410,000 Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Moneywise Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

LMBS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.88. 32,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

