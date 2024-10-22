Moneywise Inc. Has $10.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Moneywise Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 5.3% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 182.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $266.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.24. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.49 and a fifty-two week high of $268.88.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

