Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Strong-Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MONDY. Citigroup upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded Mondi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Mondi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MONDY

Mondi Stock Performance

Mondi Cuts Dividend

MONDY stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mondi has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $44.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.4533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

About Mondi

(Get Free Report)

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.