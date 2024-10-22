MJ Gleeson plc (GLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This is an increase from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MJ Gleeson Stock Performance

Shares of MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 616 ($8.00) on Tuesday. MJ Gleeson has a 52 week low of GBX 386 ($5.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 645 ($8.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 604.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 565.20. The company has a market capitalization of £359.62 million, a PE ratio of 1,863.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at MJ Gleeson

In other news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 10,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.05), for a total transaction of £65,298.40 ($84,781.10). In related news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 610 ($7.92), for a total transaction of £1,830,000 ($2,376,006.23). Also, insider Stefan Allanson sold 10,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.05), for a total value of £65,298.40 ($84,781.10). Corporate insiders own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 643 ($8.35) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

