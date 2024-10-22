Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 31st

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE HIE opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

