Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 31st

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE HIE opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.
About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is Wells Fargo Stock the End-of-Year Rebound Story to Watch?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Walgreens Stock Rally: 4 Reasons WBA Could Be a Strong Buy
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Buffett Trims BAC Holdings:What It Means for the Stock’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.