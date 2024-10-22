MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading Up 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $61.64. 330,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,023,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.59.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 5.8 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
