Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Stock Price Up 16.3% – Time to Buy?

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 124,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 79,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Metallic Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$52.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metallic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.