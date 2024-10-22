Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Raised by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.6% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 2.2 %

MRK stock opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day moving average of $122.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $269.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.80 and a twelve month high of $134.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.62.

View Our Latest Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.