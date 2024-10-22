Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

