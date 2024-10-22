Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,047 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 49,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 358,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 157,935 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 50,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,798,000 after buying an additional 54,445 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.78. 388,343 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

