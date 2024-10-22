Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 107,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,712. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

