Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $247,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFGR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.03. 29,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,228. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $29.39.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

