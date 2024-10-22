Mask Network (MASK) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Mask Network (MASK) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $229.46 million and approximately $23.51 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for $2.29 or 0.00003405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

