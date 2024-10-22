Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,791 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.0% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 133,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 303,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,958,000 after buying an additional 179,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.97. 717,273 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.35. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

