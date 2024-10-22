Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,434 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,364,000 after purchasing an additional 432,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,912,000 after buying an additional 334,057 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,146,000 after buying an additional 249,558 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,941,000 after acquiring an additional 56,568 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,637,000 after buying an additional 180,857 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,654. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $178.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.16 and a 200 day moving average of $164.99. The firm has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

