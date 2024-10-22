Maripau Wealth Management LLC Has $869,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000.

Shares of IXUS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.60. The stock had a trading volume of 671,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,167. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.92. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

