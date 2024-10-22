Maple Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 447.6% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 314.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 314.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 84,487 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of IJH stock opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
