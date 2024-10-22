Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,815 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,518.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,135.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $4.09 on Tuesday, hitting $121.13. 4,128,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,351,654. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.47. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

