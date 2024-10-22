Macquarie Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Macquarie restated their outperform rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $795.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $772.07 on Friday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $395.62 and a 1-year high of $773.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $699.16 and its 200-day moving average is $656.21.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

