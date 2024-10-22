Lufax (NYSE:LU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports. Lufax had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $789.93 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

NYSE LU traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.02. 233,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,111. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lufax has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on Lufax from $5.22 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

