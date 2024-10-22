Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) Price Tops $0.0008

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and $2,230.31 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lollybomb Meme Coin

Lollybomb Meme Coin was first traded on May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme. The official website for Lollybomb Meme Coin is lollybomb.meme.

Buying and Selling Lollybomb Meme Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.00079172 USD and is down -11.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,741.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lollybomb Meme Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

