Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

NYSE:LYG opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.34. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $3.22.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,166,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,775 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

