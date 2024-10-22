Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

