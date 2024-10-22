Litecoin Cash Price Up 0.5% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $6.76 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,892,575 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 805,873,387.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00337162 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
