Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $481.15. 364,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,734. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $470.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. Linde’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

