Leo Wealth LLC Sells 76,331 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Leo Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,331 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,459,000 after buying an additional 6,457,638 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,021,000 after buying an additional 2,516,950 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,473,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,435 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $92.40. 21,344,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,441,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.95.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
